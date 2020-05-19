You are here:
Premier League: Manchester United to refund season ticket-holders due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Sports The Associated Press May 19, 2020 16:31:09 IST

Manchester United said they will refund fans with season tickets for the games they won’t be able to attend during the coronavirus pandemic.

A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. Reuters

The Premier League season was suspended in March with United fifth in the standings. United have four home games left.

The club wrote to season ticket holders to say “we share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home.”

Clubs are pushing to be allowed to play at their usual stadiums rather than in neutral venues as the police wanted.

United are asking fans for their “co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays.”

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 16:31:09 IST



