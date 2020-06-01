Premier League: Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo extends loan deal until January 2021

Manchester United have extended striker Odion Ighalo’s loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal until 31 May from the Chinese Super League club.

A tenacious work rate, passion for the red shirt and goals to his name — just three reasons why we love @IghaloJude ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hjf5OJg69n — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2020

Ighalo’s current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024, Sky reported.

The Nigerian, who has scored two goals apiece for Man United in the Europa League and FA Cup, will hope to open his account in the Premier League when the season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumes on 17 June.