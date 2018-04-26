You are here:
Premier League: Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez says he's still adapting to life at new club

Sports Reuters Apr 26, 2018 16:59:24 IST

Manchester: Alexis Sanchez is still adapting to life at Manchester United following his move from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January, the striker has said.

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez. Reuters

The Chilean joined United after three and half years at Arsenal and his Old Trafford career has gotten off to a slower-than-expected start, with the 29-year-old scoring three goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

“It is very different here,” Alexis told United’s website. “I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year.

“We need to keep progressing; United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I’ve got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win.”

Sanchez helped United progress to the FA Cup final, where they will face Chelsea on May 19, and will be eager to make his mark when his former club Arsenal visit Old Trafford in the league on Sunday.


