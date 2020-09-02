Premier League: Manchester United sign Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax
Manchester United on Wednesday announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek for a reported fee of 39 million euros plus add-ons.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the 23-year-old Dutch international his first signing of the summer transfer window in a deal that could rise to 44 million euros ($52 million, £39 million).
Hi everyone,
Hope you're well.
Just announcing @Donny_Beek6.
Regards, @ManUtd. pic.twitter.com/Exq6b2M5jy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2020
Van de Beek played an important role in Ajax's run to last year's Champions League semi-finals and has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further season.
"I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history," said Van de Beek.
"I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United."
Solskjaer said: "Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United."
