Sports

Premier League: Manchester United sign Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax

Van de Beek played an important role in Ajax's run to last year's Champions League semi-finals and has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further season.

Agence France-Presse September 02, 2020 23:21:37 IST
Premier League: Manchester United sign Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax

Manchester United on Wednesday announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek for a reported fee of 39 million euros plus add-ons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the 23-year-old Dutch international his first signing of the summer transfer window in a deal that could rise to 44 million euros ($52 million, £39 million).

Van de Beek played an important role in Ajax's run to last year's Champions League semi-finals and has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further season.

"I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history," said Van de Beek.

"I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United."

Solskjaer said: "Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United."

Updated Date: September 02, 2020 23:21:37 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Premier League: Fulham reward manager Scott Parker with three-year deal after earning promotion to top-flight
Sports

Premier League: Fulham reward manager Scott Parker with three-year deal after earning promotion to top-flight

Parker led Fulham out of the Championship at the first attempt via the play-offs and has now been given a new deal until 2023.

Premier League: Jamie Vardy signs one-year extension with Leicester City after Golden Boot-winning season
Sports

Premier League: Jamie Vardy signs one-year extension with Leicester City after Golden Boot-winning season

The Foxes have rewarded Jamie Vardy after he scored 23 goals to claim the Premier League's Golden Boot last season.

Premier League: Arsenal sign loanee defenders Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari on permanent contracts
Sports

Premier League: Arsenal sign loanee defenders Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari on permanent contracts

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.