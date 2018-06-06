Premier League: Manchester United sign Brazil's dynamic Fred as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster central midfield

Name: Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos

Age: 25

Country: Brazil

Height: 5 ft 6 inches

Strong foot: Left

Role: Central midfielder, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder

Manchester United announced on Tuesday they have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian international midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as Jose Mourinho seeks to topple reigning Premier League champions Manchester City off .

The 25-year-old will cost the United a reported fee of about £52 million and give Mourinho a powerful-looking midfield, with the Brazilian set to slot in alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Previous clubs

Fred started his youth career at Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, before leaving in 2009 to play for Porto Alegre.

In 2010, he made a switch to Internacional where he caught the eye of many. He came through the youth ranks to establish himself as an important first-team player for the club.

The midfielder enjoyed instant success, winning back-to-back domestic titles, including the Recopa Sudamericana during his successful spell at the club.

Fred continued to bag silverwares after leaving Brazil to join Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. He won three domestic league titles as well as three Ukrainian Cups and four victories in the domestic Super Cup final.

Fred made his international debut for Brazil in 2014 under Dunga and was called up for the 2015 Copa America following an injury to defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo.

He started the first two Group C matches but was soon dropped for the next two games as Brazil crashed out after a shock defeat against Paraguay at the quarter-final stage.

Fred did not return to the national team until a 3-0 friendly win over Russia in March and Tite was keen for his transfer to be completed before the World Cup.

In about eight days, United fans are likely to get much of a glimpse of their new signing at the World Cup in Russia, though, he is yet to start an international match under current coach Tite.

Doping controversy

Fred was handed a two-year ban between July 2015 and July 2017 after he tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide during Copa America.

The Brazilian's initial ban prevented him from taking part in any CONEMBOL matches. However, FIFA extended the punishment to a worldwide ban in 2016 which ruled him out for four months.

Mourinho's task will now be to harness Fred's passing ability, while also finally getting the best out of Pogba in his third season since £89 million move from Juventus.