Premier League: Manchester United set up online campaign ‘See Red’ to combat racist abuse
United's 'See Red' campaign follows Arsenal's launch earlier this week of an action plan called #StopOnlineAbuse.
London: Manchester United have set up an online system encouraging supporters to report incidents of racism and other hate crimes.
United's "See Red" campaign follows Arsenal's launch earlier this week of an action plan called #StopOnlineAbuse.
United stars Antony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Fred have all been subjected to racist abuse this season.
Fred hit back saying "we cannot feed that culture" of racism after he was racially abused following his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester.
Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry recently quit all his social media platforms in protest at the rise in internet abuse.
"We challenge our fans, and indeed fans of every club, to watch this and think about their own favourite memories, their top teams and their most celebrated players," United group managing director Richard Arnold said.
"How different would those memories be without the diversity of some of the best players in the world who have graced our game and our club?
"Sadly, footballers across the country continue to receive abuse online, seemingly without fear of censure.
"It is not good enough for us all to sit silently on the sidelines when we see or read racist remarks or behaviour.
"Inaction has a consequence. We must call it out. We must not tolerate it. If you see it or read it — report it."
United will collaborate with the Premier League "to escalate any complaints received to the social media platforms and the relevant authorities."
The club also urged social media platforms to punish the "online racists" with "tough action".
also read
Italian Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo trying to get it right on anti-racism measures
While the big headlines were all about offensive behaviour toward the likes of Mario Balotelli, Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly, it was a little-known goalkeeper born in Senegal who caught the attention of De Siervo.
French football great Thierry Henry announces decision to quit social media over ‘sheer volume of racism, bullying’
Henry said Friday that social media companies haven't done enough to stop abusive behavior, which regularly targets black athletes.
FA Cup: Kelechi Iheanacho bags brace as Leicester beat Manchester United, Chelsea win to set up City clash
Brendan Rodgers' side can look forward to meeting Southampton in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1982 thanks to Iheanacho's predatory finishing at the King Power Stadium.