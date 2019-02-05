Premier League: Manchester United reportedly open talks with Marcus Rashford over new and improved contract

London: Manchester United have opened talks with Marcus Rashford over a new and improved contract following the forward's impressive run of form under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old scored his 10th goal of the season in Sunday's 1-0 win at Leicester, becoming the second-youngest player to reach 100 Premier League appearances for United after Ryan Giggs.

Rashford's contract expires next year and while United have the option to extend it until 2021, negotiations are understood to have started over a fresh agreement.

Rashford has started all eight Premier League games since Solskjaer took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, scoring six goals.

The club are also working on a new contract for goalkeeper David de Gea, having last week tied forward Anthony Martial down until at least 2024.

United interim boss Solskjaer said on Friday that Martial and Rashford could create a devastating on-field relationship for years to come.

"They'll play many, many years together, hopefully, so if they get an understanding of each other because both are very good at coming in off the left," he said.

"If one of them plays centrally, then the other one has to have opposite movements."

Seven wins in eight league games under Solskjaer have lifted United to just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League places.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.