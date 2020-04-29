You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Manchester United receives green signal to install barriers at Old Trafford to allow spectators to stand and watch

Sports Reuters Apr 29, 2020 22:06:58 IST

Manchester United have received approval to install 1,500 barriers at Old Trafford next season which will allow supporters to safely stand, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

The club submitted their proposal to Trafford Council last year and the seats — which come with a rail for fans to lean on when they stand — will be installed in the north-east quadrant of the stadium.

Premier League: Manchester United receives green signal to install barriers at Old Trafford to allow spectators to stand and watch

File image of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. GettyImages

Standing at grounds in the top two tiers is banned but clubs have looked to find a middle ground, with Wolverhampton Wanderers installing rail seats at their Molineux stadium last year.

“United will now discuss installation options with potential suppliers, working within current UK government recommendations relating to construction site operating procedures and social distancing,” the club said in a statement.

The club’s managing director Richard Arnold said the seats would improve spectator safety in areas where fans are prone to standing more often during games.

“It also allows us to future-proof the stadium in the event of any changes to the current all-seater stadium policy,” Arnold said.

“If the trial is successful, we may consider further implementation of barrier seating in other parts of the stadium.”

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust said they were delighted that the club was given the go-ahead after campaigning for several years to make it a reality.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 22:06:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New research suggests that coronavirus can stay in the air in crowded, polluted and poorly-ventilated areas

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 29 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 29 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres