Premier League: Manchester United reach agreement with Shandong Luneng for transfer of Marouane Fellaini

Sports Reuters Feb 01, 2019 14:16:52 IST

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng for the transfer of midfielder Marouane Fellaini, but the deal could drag on with the transfer market in China open until 28 February, British media reported.

File image of Marouane Fellaini. Reuters

Fellaini enjoyed regular game time under former United managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who used him as an auxiliary striker, but has been out of favour under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian international had signed a two-year deal with United until 2020 in June.

Fellaini arrived in 2013 as a 27.5 million-pound ($36 million) signing by his former Everton boss Moyes.

The tall Belgian became an impact substitute under Mourinho, with his height allowing a more direct style in the final stages when the team chasing a game.

Fellaini joined Everton from Belgian side Standard Liege in 2008.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 14:16:52 IST

