Premier League: Manchester United out to spoil City's title celebrations as 'noisy neighbours' eye historic silverware on derby day

Sir Alex Ferguson once called Manchester City the noisy neighbours as they threatened to disrupt the dominance his beloved team Manchester United had in the Premier League. Now, not only are City noisy neighbours, they have progressed tremendously to become the most successful team in England in the recent past and stand on the verge of sealing their third league title in the previous six seasons.

Had anyone been asked a few years back if they envisioned the Citizens becoming the most dominant team in Manchester, let alone England, they would have laughed in your face. However, meticulous planning from the likes of Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain has seen them become one of the most dominant footballing juggernauts in the world, with Champions League success and global influence their eventual aim.

Pep Guardiola's men have put together a historic season and are on track to break a slew of Premier League records, most notably the ones for most wins, most points and best goal difference. Built on a foundation of playing the ball out from the back and keeping it on the deck as much as possible, the Sky Blues have been extremely impressive, dispatching most of their opponents with ease. They have collected a total of 81 points out of possible 93, winning 27 of their 31 matches, drawing three and losing only one.

Despite a slow start to the season, the team adapted beautifully to Guardiola's tactics, giving their all to fit the requirements he had and executing his game plan to perfection. Their ability to keep the ball is unrivalled in England and added to that, the pace, cutting edge and incision they possess in their front five is just remarkable. They have scored 87 goals in 31 matches so far, averaging 2.83 goals per game. Simply put, they have been one of the most attacking and easy on the eye teams to watch in the history of the Premier League.

Having failed to win a trophy in his first season with the club, the Spaniard has been at his ruthless best this season, having already won the EFL Cup. He will be rubbing his hands with glee at the possibility of winning the league title against city rivals, United, and moreover, against his old adversary, Jose Mourinho.

The two managers have played an important role in each other's careers, right from the time Mourinho was an assistant at Barcelona while Guardiola was the team captain, to when the Portuguese tactician took over the reigns at Inter Milan before joining Real Madrid and presided over three seasons when the rivalry with Barcelona, coached by Guardiola, was extremely intense and hostile.

The fact that this rivalry made its way to the Premier League was inevitable. When City signed Pep Guardiola, Manchester United had only one man they could turn to. The Red Devils had no choice but to make their bed with the devil, Mourinho, the man many call the enemy of football, just because of his single-minded approach to winning and the ability to do whatever it takes to win.

Both managers had different objectives in their opening seasons at the Manchester clubs. Mourinho had to focus on getting United back into the Champions League, while working to develop a winning mentality in his team. He successfully did that, winning the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his first season with the club, and brought his team back into Europe's top club competition. Guardiola had to get his team to win the league title and conquer Europe. After it looked like they were on their way to achieving that, his team flattered to deceive and they eventually finished third in the league.

This season, however, there is no doubt in anyone's mind as to which is the team making noise in Manchester. The Red Devils started the season very well but have experienced growing pains and having gone out of the Champions League in the Round of 16, have to make do with trying to clinch the second position and doing their best to win the FA Cup. Despite the team not playing well during different parts of the season, and their football not being the best, there is no doubt that there has been an improvement from the times of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, and that Mourinho has the team moving in the right direction.

In terms of their development, City are ahead of United at the moment, primarily due to the fact that they had a more settled team before Pep Guardiola took over. The Spaniard has moulded many of the existing players into world beaters, while also recruiting smartly and discarding ruthlessly players who did not live up to his expectations. Mourinho has done his work as well and has worked hard to accelerate the development of his talented, young attacking core, challenging them publicly and demanding more from them.

United have previously seen Arsenal and Chelsea defeat them to cement their league titles and would be intent on avoiding that on Saturday. The fact that City hold a lead of 16 points only means that if they don't win the title at Etihad, they can win it next week away at Tottenham Hotspur. That has to be motivation enough for Mourinho's men that they bring their best against arch-rivals and ensure that their noisy neighbours don't get to celebrate another win with loud music at their expense (carrying on from the theme at Old Trafford).

The previous match saw acrimonious scenes in the tunnel post-match, with Mourinho accusing the City team of being disrespectful in their celebrations. Pep Guardiola himself raised the temperature of this fixture in Friday's pre-match press conference by claiming that Paul Pogba was offered to City in the January transfer window by his agent Mino Raiola, before his problems with Mourinho came to the fore.

So, as City aim to win the title by defeating United and rubbing it in their faces, the away side would be focused on getting a win to build on their recent wins against Chelsea and Liverpool. The Red Devils are working on their long-term project and a win would provide a lot of motivation ahead of next season, when they would aim to challenge for the title. City themselves have to bounce back from their 3-0 loss in the Champions League and show that they are the real deal. What better occasion than a derby for both teams to stand up and be counted.