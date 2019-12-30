Premier League: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba set to return for Arsenal clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return for their Premier League visit to Arsenal on New Year’s Day after sitting out of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley as a precaution, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

The France international returned from a long layoff injury in United’s 2-0 defeat by Watford on 22 December and played 45 minutes in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Pogba felt pain in his ankle after the Newcastle game but Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would be ready for United’s next match.

“He’s been out for a long while and he didn’t feel right,” Solskjaer told reporters. “When you’ve been out for such a while it’s always going to take time until you’re 100%. He wasn’t ready (to face Burnley) because he’s not really done too many games and he’s had two in a few days and he just needed another day’s recovery.”

United midfielder Scott McTominay damaged knee ligaments in the win over Newcastle and Solskjaer said the 23-year-old could be out of action for about a month.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be back within a few weeks,” the Norwegian added. “I don’t know if it’s three or four weeks ... We’ve just got to find a way through it.”

United’s win over Burnley lifted them to fifth in the table, while Arsenal dropped to 12th after losing to Chelsea on Sunday.

