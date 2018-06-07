Premier League: Manchester United look to solve full-back conundrum with signing of Diogo Dalot from FC Porto

Name: Diogo Dalot

Age: 19

Country: Portugal

Strong foot: Two-footed

Position: Right-back, left-back

Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot became Manchester United's second major signing in two days, the English giants announced on Wednesday after securing a €22 million (£19 million) move from Porto.

Previous clubs

The defender joined Porto's academy in 2008 and represented the club at various age levels before making his senior debut in a Portuguese Cup game in October last year.

Dalot has been described as "a modern full-back, with an appetite for attack" on Porto's website. Dalot is a right-back, who loves to get forward often, bombing forward down the flank to join in attacks. The versatile full-back can also be deployed on the opposite flank. He was also used further forward in midfield at the junior level.

As Dalot came up the ranks at Porto's academy, he also represented Portugal at youth level, having played for his country's U15, U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 sides.

Dalot became a regular in the U17 side and played a key role in their victory at the European Championship in 2016.

He started three of Portugal's first four games at the Euros and went on to score a goal in a 2-0 semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Dalot scored the opener in the final against Spain, as Portugal lifted the trophy after winning 6-5 on penalties.

"Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club. He has all the attributes that a full-back needs— physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level," said United manager Jose Mourinho.

"In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United."

His arrival at Old Trafford surely poses a threat to ageing Anotino Valencia and Ashley Young. Mourinho wants his compatriot to make an instant impact in England as Matteo Darmian looks to leave the club after three years.