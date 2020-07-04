Premier League: Manchester United ease past struggling Bournemouth, Jamie Vardy crosses 100 goals in Leicester win

18-year-old Greenwood took his goal tally in all competitions for the senior team to 15 in his breakthrough season at United, while Vardy scored his 100th Premier League goal for Leicester City

Manchester: Teenage Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood enhanced his burgeoning reputation with wonderful finishes off either foot for a double in a 5-2 win over relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Greenwood took his goal tally in all competitions for the senior team to 15 in his breakthrough season at United and the quality of his strikes showed why he is being rated as one of English football's most highly-rated talents.

His first goal, which cancelled out Junior Stanislas’ 16th-minute opener for Bournemouth, was lashed home with his left foot after being fed by Bruno Fernandes.

After a penalty from Marcus Rashford and a brilliant 25-yard finish by Anthony Martial, Greenwood got his second with an individual strike that saw him drift round left back Diego Rico and fire an angled right-footed shot into the top corner in the 54th minute.

“Mason is one of the best, if not the best finisher, I have worked with and seen," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “He is so calm. He knows where to finish if it is on the training ground, here or in his garden at home.”

That restored United’s two-goal lead at 4-2 after Josh King’s penalty for Bournemouth, and Fernandes added a fifth off a free-kick from the edge of the area in the 59th.

With Fernandes also setting up two goals, the Portugal playmaker has six goals and five assists in nine league games since moving from Sporting Lisbon in January.

A third straight victory, in which the team has scored at least three times in each game, maintained United’s push for Champions League qualification. Solskjaer’s side stayed three points behind third-place Leicester with five games remaining.

Bournemouth remained in next-to-last place, a point adrift of safety, at the end of a week when it also was beaten 4-1 at home by Newcastle.

Vardy enters the 100-club

Jamie Vardy passed 100 goals in the Premier League by scoring twice as Leicester beat Crystal Palace 3-0 to ignite their ambitions to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

By netting for the first time since the restart of the league, Vardy also moved back as the outright top scorer in England’s top flight with 21 goals — two more than Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Vardy reached the 100-goal milestone with a tap-in in the 77th minute after a square ball by substitute Harvey Barnes.

The striker then added his second of the game in the fourth minute of injury time to cap a dominant performance by Leicester, who have struggled for rhythm since coming back from the three-month suspension.

Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester in front in the 49th minute.

Leicester have seen their cushion in third place trimmed after they failed to win any of their first three games since the resumption.

Brighton sink Norwich in bottom-half showdown

Brighton moved to the brink of safety in the Premier League and left last-place Norwich closer to relegation after winning 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard's goal in the 25th minute was enough to earn Brighton its second victory in four matches since the restart of the league and push the team nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Norwich stayed seven points from safety with just five matches remaining and looked consigned to the drop after one season back in the top flight.

Since the resumption, Norwich have lost four straight league games and also been eliminated from the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Substitute Adam Idah struck the post with a header in second-half stoppage time, the closest Norwich came to an equalizer inside its empty stadium.