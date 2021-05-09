City would have clinched the title if United lost, and that scenario was on when Bertrand Traore put Villa into the lead in the 24th minute.

Birmingham: Manchester United delayed fierce rivals Manchester City’s coronation as Premier League champions by rallying to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

United were more energized in the second half and a 52nd-minute penalty by Bruno Fernandes — his 17th goal of the campaign — was followed four minutes later by a strike by Mason Greenwood.

Substitute Edinson Cavani headed in a third goal in the 87th, and Villa had striker Ollie Watkins sent off in the 89th for picking up a second yellow card after he was adjudged to have dived.

City still need three points from their final three games to seal a third league championship in four years under Pep Guardiola, and a fifth in 10 seasons in total.

United could, however, hand the title to City by losing either of their games on Tuesday and Thursday — against Leicester and Liverpool, respectively.

The latest comeback win by United, who have made a habit of falling behind in games this season, has left United 10 points behind City and six points ahead of third-place Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now faces the task of juggling his United squad after being handed a tough week-long schedule as a result of the requirement to rearrange their match against Liverpool. The game was postponed last weekend because of fan protests at Old Trafford against the club’s American owners.

The rearrangement has left United facing three league games in a five-day span. Captain Harry Maguire might not be available after hobbling off with an ankle injury in the second half.

The goal United conceded was sloppy, with Victor Lindelof failing to clear the ball as he made a tackle to stop Traore. The winger regained possession and fired an angled shot into the far corner.

Fernandes was handed the chance to equalize when Paul Pogba was tripped by Douglas Luiz in the area just as he was about to shoot. After a hop and a skip, Fernandes sent Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Greenwood’s goal came after he was fed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and span his marker, Tyrone Mings. He got his shot off quickly, the low effort proving too strong for Martinez at his near post.

Cavani sealed victory by glancing in a header from Marcus Rashford's cross.

Wolves beat Brighton

Morgan Gibbs-White completed Wolverhampton's late rally with a 90th-minute goal in a 2-1 win over Brighton, who had a player sent off in the second half and after the final whistle.

Moments after blazing a golden chance over the crossbar, Gibbs-White curled a shot into the top corner for his first goal of the season as Brighton were made to pay for the 53rd-minute sending-off of Lewis Dunk.

Dunk had put Brighton ahead in the 13th minute with a towering header from Pascal Gross' corner, putting the visitors on course for a victory that would have guaranteed survival in the top flight for another season.

However, the centre half's red card — for pulling back Fabio Silva as the striker ran through on goal — proved the turning point in the match.

Adama Traore came on as a substitute just after the hour mark and was a constant danger to Brighton's defense. It was the Spain winger who netted the equalizer, exchanging passes with Silva before poking a shot into the corner in the 76th.

Gibbs-White then clinched the win with a similar finish into the same corner, and frustrations boiled over after the final whistle as Brighton striker Neal Maupay got himself sent off for apparently arguing with the referee.

Brighton are 10 points clear of the relegation zone and need one more win to ensure they stay up.