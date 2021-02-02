Premier League: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo moves to Argentine giants Boca Juniors
The 30-year-old will return to his native Argentina on a permanent basis after agreeing terms with the reigning champions.
London: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old will return to his native Argentina on a permanent basis after agreeing terms with the reigning champions.
Rojo had spent the second half of last season on loan with his first club, Estudiantes, before returning to United, although he played his final game for the Reds in November 2019.
The Argentina international arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.
In total, Marcos made 122 appearances for United, scoring two goals.
"We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future," the club tweeted.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says racist abuse aimed at Manchester United players 'unacceptable and disgusting'
United issued a strongly-worded statement on Thursday demanding stronger measures against "mindless idiots", with Solskjaer echoed that message at his pre-match press conference on Friday.
Premier League: Manchester United slams 'mindless idiots' after Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe face racist abuse online
The 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United sparked a torrent of online invective aimed at Manchester United's players, including racist abuse aimed at defender Tuanzebe and forward Martial.
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims match delegate in Sheffield United loss admitted to getting key decisions wrong
The 2-1 defeat last Wednesday ended United's 13-match unbeaten league run, leaving Solskjaer frustrated by the decisions that allowed Kean Bryan's opener to stand before Anthony Martial's strike was ruled out.