Premier League: Manchester United defender Luke Shaw facing several weeks out after picking up hamstring injury
Shaw limped off in the second half at Goodison Park, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting at the time he looked 'in a bad way'.
London: Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday's Premier League win at Everton.
The left-back limped off in the second half at Goodison Park, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting at the time he looked "in a bad way".
United said in a statement on Tuesday that Shaw, who has started seven matches in 22 days, would be out for a month.
As potential replacements, Solskjaer has Alex Telles, who has been restricted to one appearance following his move from Porto in October due to a positive COVID-19 test, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.
United did not give updates on the fitness of defender Victor Lindelof (back) and Marcus Rashford (shoulder), who were also injured in the 3-1 win at Everton.
The pair are still scheduled to join up with Sweden and England for international duty.
Solskjaer expressed his fury with the fixture schedule after his side were forced to play at 12:30 pm on Saturday having returned from their Champions League fixture in Turkey in the early hours of Thursday, describing it as an "absolute joke".
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford forces new UK U-turn over free school meals
After one U-turn already for the summer holidays, the government has dropped its opposition to extending the scheme over the festive period, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Rashford on Saturday to brief him on his new spending commitment.
Manchester United's shaky defence leaves manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future hanging in balance
United's expensively-assembled defence were exposed by Istanbul Basaksehir handing the English club its first defeat in this season's competition and leaving manager Solskjaer in deep trouble.
Champions League: 'We weren’t good enough,' Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lambasts team after Basaksehir defeat
Manchester United conceded an embarrassing early goal before slumping to a 2-1 loss at Champions League newcomer Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, throwing their group wide open.