Premier League: Manchester United COVID break end at Newcastle United
A look at what's happening in European football on Monday with the Premier League the only major competition in action:
Manchester United travel to Newcastle seeking a third consecutive win in the Premier League since Ralf Rangnick took charge until the end of the season.
United are trying to close the eight-point gap on fourth place in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.
It's the end of a 16-day coronavirus -enforced break for United after matches were postponed.
Defender Raphael Varane (hamstring) and forward Edinson Cavani (tendon) could feature for the first time since being injured at the start of November.
Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also expected to be fit after missing United's last game, a 1-0 win at Norwich on 11 Dec.
Newcastle's focus is Premier League survival, sitting next-to-last in the standings, three points from safety.
