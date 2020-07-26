Premier League: Manchester United, Chelsea seal Champions League spots; Bournemouth, Watford relegated

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a remarkable turnaround for United in the second half of the season to finish in third, Leicester collapsed to throw away the chance of what seemed a certain top-four finish.

London: Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Leicester on a frantic final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, while Bournemouth and Watford were relegated to end five-year stays in the top flight.

United won 2-0 at Leicester through goals by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team a third-place finish.

Fernandes netted from the penalty spot in the 71st minute — following Jonny Evans’ foul on Anthony Martial — after being so integral to United’s revival since joining in January.

And Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gave the ball away in stoppage time to gift Jesse Lingard a goal.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a remarkable turnaround for United in the second half of the season to finish in third, Leicester collapsed to throw away the chance of what seemed a certain top-four finish.

Having been 14 points behind Leicester in January, United finished four points above the 2016 champions.

Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 2-0 after a goal and an assist by Mason Mount and finished in the fourth and final Champions League qualifying place above Leicester, who have been in the top four for most of the season.

Mount’s curling strike from just outside the area put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time at Stamford Bridge, before the 21-year-old England international teed up Giroud for a fine finish less than three minutes later.

Chelsea sealed a fourth-place finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge.

Wolves’ loss meant they failed to finish in sixth — a Europa League qualifying spot — with Tottenham going ahead thanks to a draw at Crystal Palace.

Wolves could still play in Europe next season — in the Champions League if they win the Europa League, which resumes next month, or in the Europa League if Chelsea wins the FA Cup on Saturday.

Leicester, meanwhile, will play in the Europa League along with Tottenham, who drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace to secure sixth place — above Wolverhampton on goal difference.

The battle to avoid the two remaining relegation places went to the wire as Aston Villa scored in the 84th minute, conceded a minute later, then held on for 1-1 draw at West Ham to survive. Captain Jack Grealish scored Villa's goal in what could be his last game for his boyhood club.

Bournemouth did what they had to do and beat Everton, 3-1, but ended up one point behind Villa. Watford were also relegated as the next-to-last team after losing 3-2 at Arsenal.

Liverpool end campaign on 99 points, City pass 100 goals

Manchester City passed 100 goals for the campaign with a 5-0 win over last-place and already-demoted Norwich, a game that marked the last in the Premier League for David Silva after 10 years with City. Kevin De Bruyne got a record-tying 20th assist of the season and also scored twice.

Liverpool ended their title-winning season with a 3-1 win at Newcastle and finished on a club-record 99 points.

Also, Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-1, with Danny Ings scoring his 22nd goal of the season. That left him one behind Leicester's Jamie Vardy, who won the Golden Boot as the league's highest scorer.