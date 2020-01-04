Premier League: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes exception to criticism from Paul Pogba's agent, Robin van Persie

Bengaluru: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba’s agent was wrong to publicly disrespect the club and said he will discuss the situation with his midfielder.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola told an Italian newspaper that he would no longer send his players to United — “a club out of touch with reality” — and that they would even ruin the career of “Diego Maradona and Pele” if they moved to Old Trafford now.

When asked if agents should be offering their opinions on clubs, Solskjaer said: “No. I can speak to Paul Pogba about it.

“I don’t think I should talk to — or about — agents that talk about us.

“But Paul is our player and agents are hired by players — not the opposite way around. It is not agents’ players, it is our players.”

Solskjaer was also left unimpressed by the comments of former United striker Robin van Persie, who criticised the Norwegian’s demeanour after United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Van Persie, who wore the same shirt number as Solskjaer during their playing days at Old Trafford, won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2012-13 season.

“I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,” Solskjaer said. “He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change.

“He took my number 20 shirt and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well.”

