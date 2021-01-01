Premier League: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails 'sensational signing' Bruno Fernandes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Bruno Fernandes for bringing a winning mentality to Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes has made a tremendous impact since he came to Manchester United last January from Portuguese club Sporting CP. His contribution was immense as Manchester United's consistent performance in the second half of last season saw them qualify for the Champions League and now, in the current season, they are just three points behind and a spot below table-toppers Liverpool.
If Manchester United want to become serious title contenders this season, it's a no brainer that Fernandes has to play a big role.
The club's manager hailed the midfielder's influence – for bringing a winning mentality to the team.
"He's been brilliant. Absolutely brilliant since he has come, we saw the leadership. We saw the winning mentality. We saw him having something different, an x factor that, yeah, with the ball, but also his attitude and personality and character is a different type. He's just in the perfect age now to come to a big club to take responsibility. And he's been a sensational signing so far. I have to say," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
"Age is just a number. He's been looking after himself and 30's the new 20 anyway, and when you look after yourself as he is, he'll still have plenty of contribution to make at Man United hopefully beyond this season and the next."
Despite their performance in the league, Solskjaer is not keen to talk about titles and only concerned about the team's improvement.
"I expect us to keep on working hard as a group of players, as a team to improve. When performances are right, we'll get points and hopefully, towards the end, we can challenge for big things," Solskjaer said.
"There are loads of different facets to a team and we're trying to knit them all together, which isn't done overnight. But of course, now we've had two years. So, the players are getting more and more used to what we demand and what we want from them. It is hard to always assess because you’re living in the moment and you're always thinking back. So we are getting better and better, we’re improving I feel."
