Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
The 63-year-old German joins from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.
Manchester United announced on Monday they had appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
At the end of the season Rangnick will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for a further two years.
He takes over from first-team coach Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two matches since Solskjaer was sacked just over a week ago following a poor run of results.
"He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching," said United football director John Murtough.
The former RB Leipzig boss said he was excited to be joining United and focused on making it a successful season for the struggling club.
"The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience," he said. "All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.
"Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."
United are eighth in the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw with leaders Chelsea on Sunday.
