Premier League: Manchester United appoint Nicky Butt as head of first-team development as search for technical director continues

Manchester: Manchester United have promoted Nicky Butt to the new position of head of first-team development, reporting directly to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club announced on Monday.

The ex-England midfielder, who played 387 games for United, has moved up from Head of Academy to help “create a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level”.

“I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club,” the 44-year-old Butt told the club’s website.

United, who finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season, have promoted Nick Cox to Head of Academy.

Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward added: “These changes will further enhance the excellent work and results we have seen over many decades in our Academy system and enable us to continue our proud traditions of producing world-class players capable of playing and excelling in the first team.”