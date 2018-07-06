Football world cup 2018

Premier League: Manchester United and Leicester City to play first match of season on 10 August

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 06, 2018 20:44:42 IST

London: Manchester United and their new big signing Brazilian Fred will face Leicester City in the first game of the Premier League season after their home match was moved to Friday, 10 August, due to television demands.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 23, 2017 Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action with Leicester City's Marc Albrighton Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RC1F3F686B30

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the first match of the 2018-19 Premier League season. Reuters/Andrew Boyers

United's neighbours and reigning champions Manchester City will have to wait until Sunday for their first outing when they travel to Arsenal, who start a new chapter with Spanish manager Unai Emery after two decades under Arsene Wenger.

Also on the Sunday, Liverpool will host West Ham, where all eyes will be on the Reds' goalkeeper Loris Karius after his errors in the Champions League final. The clash will also be former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini's first game in charge of the Hammers.

Emery must have wondered whether a black cat had crossed his path before the fixtures were announced, as his Arsenal side faces 2017 champions Chelsea the following Sunday, with the game switched from the Saturday so it can be shown live.

Televised football viewers will also get an early sighting of two of the three newly promoted clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who finished top of the second tier Championship, play Everton, another club under new management in the shape of Marco Silva, in the early evening kick-off on the Saturday.

Cardiff, managed by veteran Neil Warnock, have had their match with Newcastle the following Saturday moved to lunchtime so it can be televised.

However, the third new Premier League club Fulham will have to wait until their sixth game, home to Watford on 22 September, which was switched so it could be televised live.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 20:44 PM

