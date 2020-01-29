Premier League: Manchester United agree deal to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester: Manchester United have agreed to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

United said in a statement on Wednesday the deal is still subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms with the 25-year-old Portugal international.

No details were given as to how much it will cost to sign Fernandes, who has netted more than 60 goals for Sporting and scored twice in 19 appearances for his country.

Fernandes previously had spells in Italy's Serie A with Sampdoria and Udinese.

United side have struggled to meet expectations this season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are in fifth place in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot next season.

Although Solskjaer remains popular with fans, they are growing restless and directing their frustration at United's boardroom.

