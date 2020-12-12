Premier League: Manchester City's Rodri believes adaptability is key as Pep Guardiola's men gear up for derby against United

Rodri also elaborated on the difference between playing in LaLiga and Premier League in terns of style of play.

Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri, who currently plays for Manchester City, recently opened up on why he chose to move to England following a transfer from Atletico Madrid, and believes that adaptability is key to survive playing anywhere in the world.

Rodri was speaking ahead of Manchester City’s big derby clash against Manchester United on Saturday. He elaborated on the difference between playing in LaLiga and Premier League in terns of style of play.

"Here in London, Manchester big, big cities and football culture in our country, Madrid of course, in Spain, we have such big teams like Real Madrid, Atletico. Yes, and you always grow up with this feeling that you are in the best environment of football, the best quality and that makes you improve and grow a lot from when you were a little kid," Rodri, who was a part of Atletico’s youth set-up, was quoted saying as on Star Sports.

Rodri joined their youth set-up in 2007, but was released in 2013 due to ‘lack of physical strength’. The 24-year-old moved to Villarreal youth side later that year and got into the club's senior set-up in 2015. He then returned to Atletico in 2018. He signed a five-year contract with Atletico but in July last year, City met the release clause of £62.6 million, enabling him to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

"I do not want to give my opinion on who’s better I don’t know, but for me I’ve played in both and it’s quite different, the rhythm, the way… it’s the game, the way we understand the game. You have to adapt, it’s the only thing you have to do, adapt yourself to the game.

"Some players are good at adapting the game to the Spanish league or the Premier League. I think one of the good things about my game is I can adapt to both ways of playing," Rodri, who has been capped for Spain senior side 17 times, added.

Rodri revealed that joining City was a 'big opportunity' and it was tough to decline it.

"For me it was a very exciting moment. Coming here to a new league, to this unbelievable team. I think that the experience, trying a new league, growing as a player, and of course joining these unbelievable players we have in the squad, and for me was so exciting an opportunity, a big opportunity for me that’s why I said yes in the first moment," the Madrid-born footballer said.

