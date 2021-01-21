Premier League: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero self-isolating after contracting COVID-19
London: Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero said on Thursday he has contracted coronavirus and is self-isolating.
The 32-year-old Argentinian striker had already been self-isolating due to being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Britain is in the midst of a third lockdown due to the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 across the country in recent months which is believed to be more contagious.
Manchester City have been hard hit by the virus with 11 players and staff testing positive in recent weeks.
They were forced to postpone a Premier League match with Everton in late December.
Aguero has had a frustrating season making just three starts due to a series of injury problems.
"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID-19 ," he tweeted.
"I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"
City have prospered despite his absence, their 2-0 win in the Premier League over Aston Villa on Wednesday being their ninth successive win in all competitions.
