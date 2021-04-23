Premier League: Manchester City sign promising Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense
City have paid a reported £8.5 million ($11 million) to sign Kayky, who has earned comparisons with Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
London: Manchester City signed promising Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense on Friday, with the teenager set to remain with the South American club until the end of this season.
City have paid a reported £8.5 million ($11 million) to sign Kayky, who has earned comparisons with Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminese regarding the future transfer of Kayky. The teenage forward will remain with Fluminese until the end of the Brazilian season.
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2021
The 17-year-old winger was also being chased by Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk before agreeing to join the Premier League leaders.
"We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminense regarding the future transfer of Kayky. The teenage forward will remain with Fluminense until the end of the Brazilian season," City said on their official Twitter account.
Kayky has scored twice in eight first-team appearances for Fluminense in their state championship this year.
He also started the Brazilian club's Copa Libertadores group match against River Plate on Thursday.
also read
Premier League: Trent Alexander-Arnold ends Liverpool's long wait for Anfield win
Liverpool went 68 home league matches unbeaten before a defeat to Burnley in January this year precipitated their improbable losing run that later encompassed Brighton, Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea and Fulham.
European Super League: Sweeping English football review to study ownership, role of fans
A wholesale review of the way English football is run that was ordered after the European Super League debacle will consider creating a new regulator and changing the "fit and proper person test" for owners.
British media blasts Premier League clubs for leading European Super League breakaway
The British media were quick to turn their guns on the greed-motivated owners of the Premier League teams involved.