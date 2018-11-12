Premier League: Manchester City outclass United in derby to go on top of standings; Chelsea held by Everton

Manchester City opened up a 12-point gap on Manchester United just 12 games into the Premier League season and returned to the top of the table with a convincing 3-1 win in Sunday's derby at the Etihad.

Early goals in each half from David Silva and Sergio Aguero put City in command and Ilkay Gundogan condemned United to a fourth league defeat of the season after Anthony Martial's penalty had given the visitors hope.

City leapfrog Liverpool to move back two points clear at the top of the table, while United remain in eighth. The English champions have now won 11 and drawn one of their last 12 games with the only blip in that run coming in a creditable 0-0 draw away to Liverpool — one of only two fixtures they lost in the Premier League last season.

The other was at home to United when City spurned the chance to seal the title against their local rivals by blowing a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2.

City settled that score and ensured that if they are to be denied in their quest to be the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League, the challenge is likely to come from Liverpool or London rather than across Manchester.

Pre-match United were being offered at the longest odds they ever have for a Premier League match by bookmakers and their chances suffered another blow when Paul Pogba was ruled out by injury.

Despite an upturn in results in recent weeks to dampen speculation surrounding Jose Mourinho's future, United have still continuously started slowly and were again punished early on.

Bernardo Silva sent a warning shot flying just wide of David de Gea's goal before the opener arrived on 12 minutes as City's two Silvas combined.

Bernardo was the provider for his namesake to register his seventh goal of the season with a shot that had just too much power for De Gea.

City enjoyed upwards of 80 percent possession in the opening 20 minutes as the visitors struggled to gain any sort of foothold in the game.

But United did at least stem City's flow as the half wore on and the hosts didn't threaten again until Aguero fired into the side-netting just before half-time.

Handed a slightly better angle three minutes after the break, the Argentine made no mistake as he played a one-two with Riyad Mahrez and blasted high past De Gea to move out on his own as the Premier League's top scorer with eight goals.

Yet, just as City threatened to run riot as they have done so often already this season, their momentum was halted when with his first involvement since coming on as a substitute Romelu Lukaku was upended by Ederson for a United penalty.

Martial kept his cool to slot home for the fifth straight league game and give United belief another great escape was possible.

Mourinho's men came from behind to beat Newcastle, Bournemouth and Juventus in the past month and the Portuguese also summoned Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez from the bench in the hope of another late show.

However, it was City who still looked the more likely to score in the final quarter and sealed all three points in a style Pep Guardiola will admire.

Gundogan finished off a 44-pass move that dragged United all over the pitch before the German international controlled Bernardo Silva's cross to slot home five minutes from time.

Liverpool beat Fulham, Chelsea stumble

Earlier in the day, Liverpool took advantage of Manchester City's later kick-off against Manchester United on Sunday by beating Fulham 2-0 to move top of the Premier League, while Chelsea stumbled in a 0-0 draw with Everton.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea remain unbeaten in the league after 12 games, but Jurgen Klopp's men now enjoy a two-point advantage over the Blues thanks to goals either side of half-time at Anfield from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool also edge a point ahead of champions City, who could open a 12-point gap over their local rivals United with victory in the Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Despite a fine start to their league campaign, Liverpool's chances of Champions League progress were put in peril by a shock 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Klopp's side got back on track against rock bottom Fulham, who suffered a seventh straight defeat.

But Liverpool needed a huge slice of luck in 14 seconds that completely changed the game shortly before the break.

Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home for the visitors only to be wrongly ruled offside.

The hosts quickly broke upfield and Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass freed Salah to score his eighth goal of the season.

"The most important thing is reacting in a situation like that and that was brilliant. Allison, Trent, Mo and done, it was a fantastic situation," said Klopp

"Good routine. At the end we were a bit lucky."

Under-pressure Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic described the situation as "absurd".

"We didn't defend well this counter-attack but this counter-attack shouldn't exist. It's a completely absurd situation we have to defend."

Shaqiri hadn't made the trip to Belgrade in midweek due to concerns over the hostile reception the Kosovo-born Swiss international would receive for his controversial goal celebration against Serbia at the World Cup.

But he showed why his guile and eye for goal was missed by turning home Andy Robertson's cross eight minutes into the second-half.

At Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten start as Chelsea boss in all competitions stretched to 18 games, but the hosts couldn't find a way past inspired England number one Jordan Pickford.

In keeping with Chelsea's season so far, Eden Hazard was the major threat for the hosts, but Alvaro Morata failed to build on his double against Crystal Palace last weekend in a frustrating afternoon for the Spanish striker.

Pickford saved Morata's best effort from Hazard's inviting cross before the Belgian took centre-stage.

Twice he forced Pickford into flying saves, while Willian fired wide from Hazard's pass that opened up the visitor's defence.

But Everton stood firm and got the luck they needed when Marcos Alonso's effort came back off the post to pick up a very creditable point.