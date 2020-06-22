You are here:
Premier League: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has ideas to make a strong comeback next season

Sports Reuters Jun 22, 2020 11:12:44 IST

Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City “have ideas” for improving the side in the transfer market and will be ready to halt Liverpool’s bid for back-to-back Premier League titles.

Liverpool need five points to be sure of their first English league crown in three decades and dethrone City, who have won the title in the last two seasons.

File image of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. AP Photo

 

“Liverpool will remain the strong team they are but when we retained the title we were the first to do it for 10 years, so you know how difficult it is to do that,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Out of the last nine (domestic) trophies we’ve fought for, we’ve won eight. That is not bad and I think next season we’ll do it again.

“There’s not been much wrong with what we’ve done in terms of points and performances. We have ideas for the transfer market, then next season we will prepare to fight again.”

City take on Burnley later on Monday and defeat for Guardiola’s side would mean Liverpool can seal the title with a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 11:12:44 IST



