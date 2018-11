Premier League: Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy pulls out of France squad to undergo knee surgery

London: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy underwent knee surgery on Wednesday, the Premier League champions announced.

The 24-year-old was operated on after pulling out of the France squad for Friday's Nations League game with the Netherlands.

A statement from City read: "Manchester City can confirm that Benjamin Mendy has undergone surgery on his left knee tonight. The Frenchman, who played the full 90 minutes in the weekend's 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United, travelled to join up with his national team before withdrawing from the squad."

"The 24-year-old defender attended Dr Cugat's clinic in Barcelona where scans revealed that surgery was required. That surgery was conducted on Wednesday evening and everyone at Manchester City wishes Benjamin a speedy recovery," added the statement.

Mendy missed the majority of last season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Crystal Palace in September 2017.

He returned from injury in April this year and has started nine of City's 12 Premier League games this season.