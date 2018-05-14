You are here:
Premier League: Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson signs new seven-year deal with club

Sports AFP May 14, 2018 09:01:01 IST

London: Premier League champions Manchester City rewarded Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson for his role in a record 100-point campaign by extending his contract to 2025 on Sunday.

File image of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. AFP

Ederson, 24, signed a six-year contract when he joined from Benfica for £35 million ($47 million) just under 12 months ago.

But such has been his impact since replacing the error-prone Claudio Bravo, City have already extended that deal by a further two years.

And after winning the Premier League by a record 19 points, Ederson is targeting City's first ever Champions League crown next season.

"I’m delighted to sign my new contract. It means that the club is happy with my work, they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans," he said in a City statement.

"I want to win everything we can! All of the competitions, but for me the Champions League is without a doubt a very special competition for us, and it is my dream to win it in Manchester City’s shirt!"

Ederson is expected to be included in the Brazil squad that will aim to win a sixth World Cup in Russia later this summer.

However, he is likely to be the understudy to Roma's Alisson Becker.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 09:01 AM

