Premier League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says team need more titles to be considered best English team of all time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League champions need to build on his maiden title in charge of the club if they want to be considered among the best sides in English soccer history.

City claimed a third title in seven seasons in record-breaking fashion as they racked up the highest number of victories, points and goals in a campaign, leading many fans and commentators to hail them as the one of greatest teams of all-time.

“We are the best? I’m not sure of that,” Guardiola, who joined Manchester City in 2016, said in an interview with This is Premier League. “I’m completely with the people who say that to be considered the best team in the history of English football you have to win more. We won one Premier League (title).”

The Spanish boss also said that maintaining the strong team spirit from last season would be key to mounting another title challenge. “Last season and this season, one of our strong points is our locker room,” he added. “The quality of the human beings they are, how they connect with the rest of the staff, that is I would say the main secret, that counts a lot to me.”