Premier League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes assistant Mikel Arteta stays at club as long as possible

London: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday he had received no approach from other clubs for assistant Mikel Arteta and tipped him as a possible future successor at the Premier League champions.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been linked to his former club Arsenal, who sacked Unai Emery last month, as well as Everton, for whom he also played and who dismissed Marco Silva on Thursday.

Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home derby against Manchester United that he had not spoken to Arteta about it but wanted him to stay.

“I’m not a guy that puts a gun to the heads of my staff or players and says what they have to do,” he told Sky Sports television separately. “We are human beings and everyone has dreams and desires.

“Hopefully he can stay this season and the next one — as long as possible in this club. That would be my dream, but Mikel has his own life and I will never say what he has to do.”

United have a superior record in the fixture with 21 wins from 44 Premier League meetings, but Guardiola said he was not thinking too much about history as his side look to secure a third straight derby win.

“It’s United. All the respect for what they have done for English, European and world football. They are a good team,” Guardiola said.

“Normally we talk a little about what happened in the past, but everything’s changing. I couldn’t care less. Tomorrow is a 5.30 pm start and the players decide who will win.

“History is huge and the quality of players they have has always been there and you have to try to beat them and we have spoken to the players on how they could beat them.”

Versatile left back Oleksandr Zinchenko is fit and available for selection following a knee injury while Gabriel Jesus will fill in for fellow striker Sergio Aguero who has a muscle issue.

