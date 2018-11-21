You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola formally warned by England FA over his comments on referee Anthony Taylor

Sports Agence France-Presse Nov 21, 2018 21:02:44 IST

London: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was formally warned by the Football Association on Wednesday over comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor before the Manchester derby.

File image of Pep Guardiola. Reuters

File image of Pep Guardiola. Reuters

Guardiola went against FA rules by discussing the suitability of the appointment of the official, who is from a Manchester suburb, for the clash. Although Guardiola backed Taylor and dismissed accusations of potential bias, managers are not permitted to talk about referees ahead of matches.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was fined £50,000 ($64,000) in November 2016 for talking about Taylor ahead of a clash with Liverpool but he was already on notice, having previously been warned for a similar offence while Chelsea manager.

Because this was Guardiola's first such offence, and because the nature of his comments was regarded as largely neutral, it is understood a charge was not deemed necessary.

Guardiola said, "the referee doesn't want to make a mistake because he knows everybody around the world is going to watch him. If he is a fan of United or City — everybody can be a fan of whoever he wants so no problem."

Taylor was widely praised for his performance in the match earlier this month, which Premier League leaders City won 3-1.


Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 21:02 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores