Premier League: Manager Chris Hughton earns 3-year deal after keeping Brighton in top flight competition

Sports AFP May 16, 2018 00:29:13 IST

London: Brighton and Hove Albion's manager Chris Hughton has been rewarded for keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League with a new three-year contract.

Hughton, 59, guided Brighton back to the top flight for the first time in 34 years last season, and a famous 1-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month secured survival as they finished 15th.

Brighton's Irish manager Chris Hughton gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Swansea City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on February 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

File image of Brighton and Hove Albion's manager Chris Houghton. AFP

"I'm delighted to have extended my time with the club, and I would like to thank the chairman, the board, my staff and everyone at the club, including our fans, for the support we've had in achieving our aims," Hughton said in a club statement on Tuesday.

"Our second season will be tougher, and we will need that spirit of togetherness to help us continue to progress - but once we've had a well-earned break and reflected on the season just gone, we will begin planning for 2018/19."

Chief executive Paul Barber hailed Hughton's "superb" record since taking charge in 2014.

"Chris's record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him," said Barber.

"Our first-ever Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status."


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 00:29 AM

