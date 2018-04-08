Premier League: Loss to Tottenham Hotspurs sends Stoke closer to relegation; Newcastle all but safe after beating Leicester

London: West Bromwich Albion are on the brink of relegation from the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Swansea, while Stoke slipped deeper into a trouble following a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham on Saturday.

Albion were led for the first time by caretaker boss Darren Moore following Alan Pardew's sacking this week, but he couldn't mastermind a vital victory at the Hawthorns.

Although West Brom ended their eight-match losing run, it seems certain they will be playing in the Championship next season. There was encouragement for the Baggies when Jay Rodriguez poked home in the 54th minute.

But Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, punctured any Albion optimism when he headed Swansea's 75th minute equaliser from close-range.

West Brom remain rooted to the bottom of the table and sit 10 points from safety with only 15 points available from their final five matches.

Abraham's goal was vital for Swansea as it kept them four points above the bottom three. Second from bottom Stoke could be set to join West Brom in the second tier after losing at the bet365 Stadium.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane made his first start since suffering ankle ligament damage last month, but it was teammate Christian Eriksen who stole the show.

Eriksen made the breakthrough in the 52nd minute, the Dane taking Dele Alli's pass and driving a powerful strike into the bottom corner. Stoke equalised in the 57th minute when Hugo Lloris slammed his clearance into the stomach of Mame Biram Diouf, who blasted into the empty net.

Tottenham were back in front six minutes later when Eriksen's free-kick flew straight in despite Kane's claim he had the final touch.

Stoke are four points from safety with five games left, while Tottenham consolidated their grip on fourth place in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish. Mauricio Pochettino's side are 11 points clear of fifth placed Chelsea, who host West Ham on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's bid to beat the drop was hit by a late Josh King equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. Luka Milivojevic struck for Palace in the 47th minute, the Serbian midfielder curling in a superb free-kick. Bournemouth responded with a 66th minute leveller as Lys Mousset produced a fine finish just seconds after coming off the bench.

Wilfried Zaha restored Palace's advantage with a brilliant turn and 20-yard strike in the 75th minute. But King netted in the 89th minute to leave Palace three points above the relegation zone.

Huddersfield are four points clear of the bottom three after a 1-1 draw at 10-man Brighton. Chris Hughton's side took the lead in the 29th minute when Jonas Lossl tipped Solly March's shot onto a post, only for the ball to rebound off the Huddersfield goalkeeper into the net for a cruel own goal. Steve Mounie levelled four minutes later, intercepting Shane Duffy's back-pass and slotting home.

Brighton had midfielder Davy Propper sent off for a studs-up lunge on Jonathan Hogg in the 74th minute. Newcastle dented Leicester's bid to qualify for the Europa League with a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Jonjo Shelvey put Newcastle ahead in the 18th minute with his first Premier League goal since November 2015. Newcastle doubled their lead through Ayoze Perez's 75th minute rocket before Jamie Vardy got one back for Leicester in the 84th minute.

Burnley sit seventh, six points ahead of Leicester in the battle for Europa League berths, as Sean Dyche's side came from behind to win 2-1 at Watford.

Roberto Pereyra's 61st minute strike gave Watford the lead, but Sam Vokes made an immediate impact in the 70th minute with an equaliser 22 seconds after coming on and Jack Cork completed the comeback three minutes later.