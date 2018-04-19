You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah targets Ian Rush's club record of 47 goals scored in single season

Sports AFP Apr 19, 2018 15:45:59 IST

London: Mohamed Salah has set his sights on breaking Ian Rush's Liverpool record for the most goals scored in a single season.

Salah bagged his 40th goal of the campaign when he netted in Liverpool's win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Mohamed Salah has scored 40 goals for Liverpool this season and is seven behind Ian Rush's record tally. AP

Now he is only seven goals short of equalling Liverpool legend Rush's club record mark of 47, which he set in 1983-84.

With four Premier League matches and a two-legged Champions League semi-final to come, the Egypt star has a good chance of achieving his goal at the end of a dream first season with Liverpool following his move from AS Roma last year.

"There's a big chance to break the record, to be number one for a club like Liverpool, it's something huge," Salah told Premier League Productions.

"I will be very happy if I break it. I'm happy about 40, I want to keep scoring, I want to be number one for the record.

"It's always good when you see your name with legends of a club like Liverpool, it's a different feeling and I'm very happy about that.

"But I always try to look at myself and I want more. I have 40 now, I'm telling myself, 'Why not? You can be number one!'"

Salah is a strong contender to win the Footballer of the Year award, but he insists he is more concerned with enjoying a successful finish to the season with Liverpool, who face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

"I will try my best to break the record but, as I've said before, we play as 11 players, I play for the team," he said.

"It's not about individual awards, it's something for the team. I'm sure if I have a chance to give it to someone else to score, I will - it's not about me, it's about us."


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 15:45 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores