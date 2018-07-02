Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah signs new five-year deal with Merseyside club

Sports Reuters Jul 02, 2018 14:01:33 IST

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract (five-year deal) with the club, the Premier League side said on Monday.

File image of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. AFP

File image of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. AFP

Salah had a remarkable first season with Liverpool, scoring 44 goals in all competitions and helping the club reach the Champions League final. He was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

“I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season,” manager Juergen Klopp told the club’s website.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.”

“Mo reflects where we are as a team, I think. Last season was special with many special moments - but we want more.”

The 26-year-old netted 32 times in the Premier League, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season, and helped the Merseyside club to a fourth-place finish.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 14:01 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores