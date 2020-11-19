Premier League: Liverpool's Mo Salah tests positive for coronavirus again
Salah, who has scored eight league goals for Liverpool this season, could miss the Premier League champions' next two matches.
Cairo: Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has returned a second positive test for coronavirus while on international duty, the Egyptian Football Association said on Wednesday.
Salah had "a new swab to detect the COVID-19 virus, its result was positive”.
Arsenal player Mohamed Elneny was also re-tested and his result was also positive, the FA said.
Without Salah, Egypt beat Togo 3-1 in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday and top their group.
Salah wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "I'd like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I'm confident I'll be back on the field soon."
They host Leicester in the league on Sunday before playing Italian side Atalanta in a Champions League tie at Anfield on 25 November.
