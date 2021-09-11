Matip has made a good comeback from the injury, starting in all three Liverpool games this season and played his part in two clean sheets against Norwich and Burnley.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has tasted success and endured frustration with the Premier League club. Success came in the form of trophies while frustration due to his injury struggles.

Matip along with fellow centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez missed quite a few games last season due to injury. The absence of three key defenders for a long period created a crisis for Liverpool which ultimately resulted in the failure of their Premier League title defence.

Matip has made a good comeback from the injury, starting in all three Liverpool games this season and played his part in two clean sheets against Norwich and Burnley.

"Even if you get a setback or a bigger knock, you just must work hard at being here. And then, you always have the chance to come back and to be in a good shape again. It's always a really tough time for every player because you cannot do what you really want to do. But if you work hard, there's always a chance to come back," Matip said.

"I'm on my way to be in the best shape I can be. But yeah, I think it also needs some more games to really be in good shape to have a little bit for the movement. Of course, you have the preparations game, but it's always something different to play in proper competition games. And you need a little bit time there also for legs and for the head," he added.

This is Matip's sixth year with Liverpool. He joined the club on a free transfer from Bundesliga team Schalke 04 and went on to win the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

"To be a part and to play in a big club like Liverpool, I think that helps every player to improve himself. To play along with so good players, with a brilliant manager like ours, and to be in this environment it just helps you to grow with the people around you," he said.

Live action of Liverpool vs Leeds United will be on Star Sports Select on 12 September. Commentary in Bangla and Malayalam on Star Sports 3