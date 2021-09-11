Premier League: Liverpool's Joel Matip says he 'worked hard' to make successful return from injury
Matip has made a good comeback from the injury, starting in all three Liverpool games this season and played his part in two clean sheets against Norwich and Burnley.
Liverpool defender Joel Matip has tasted success and endured frustration with the Premier League club. Success came in the form of trophies while frustration due to his injury struggles.
Matip along with fellow centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez missed quite a few games last season due to injury. The absence of three key defenders for a long period created a crisis for Liverpool which ultimately resulted in the failure of their Premier League title defence.
Matip has made a good comeback from the injury, starting in all three Liverpool games this season and played his part in two clean sheets against Norwich and Burnley.
"Even if you get a setback or a bigger knock, you just must work hard at being here. And then, you always have the chance to come back and to be in a good shape again. It's always a really tough time for every player because you cannot do what you really want to do. But if you work hard, there's always a chance to come back," Matip said.
"I'm on my way to be in the best shape I can be. But yeah, I think it also needs some more games to really be in good shape to have a little bit for the movement. Of course, you have the preparations game, but it's always something different to play in proper competition games. And you need a little bit time there also for legs and for the head," he added.
This is Matip's sixth year with Liverpool. He joined the club on a free transfer from Bundesliga team Schalke 04 and went on to win the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.
"To be a part and to play in a big club like Liverpool, I think that helps every player to improve himself. To play along with so good players, with a brilliant manager like ours, and to be in this environment it just helps you to grow with the people around you," he said.
Live action of Liverpool vs Leeds United will be on Star Sports Select on 12 September. Commentary in Bangla and Malayalam on Star Sports 3
also read
Premier League: South American players cleared to play this weekend
Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agreed to waive their right to trigger a FIFA regulation in what would have been a bid to prevent players from competing for their respective clubs in England’s top division this weekend.
Jordan Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal
The 31-year-old has made 394 appearances since joining from Sunderland a decade ago and led Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years in 2020.
Brazil seek FIFA punishment for Roberto Firmino and nine players who skipped World Cup qualifiers
The players did not participate in the qualifiers as they were denied permission from their respective clubs due to COVID-19 restrictions.