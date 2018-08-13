You are here:
Premier League: Liverpool's Dejan Lovren ruled out for three weeks after aggravating pelvic injury on international duty

Sports Reuters Aug 13, 2018 16:46:21 IST

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will be out of action for up to three weeks, having aggravated a pelvic issue during the World Cup, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

File image of Dejan Lovren. Reuters

Lovren returned to Merseyside last week after helping Croatia to the World Cup final but has been unable to train with the first team.

“He is not fit. Let me say it like this, last year he already had a few problems with that but he could obviously play — and played really good,” Klopp told reporters after Liverpool beat West Ham United 4-0 in their Premier League opener.

“Now in the World Cup, (playing) three times (for) 120 minutes it got a bit worse, but I am pretty sure it will settle in the next one, two or three weeks. In that time he can probably for sure train already, but not the full programme, so that will then take time,” Klopp added.

Lovren is likely to remain on the sidelines until after next month’s international break, which means he will miss Liverpool’s league matches against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City.


