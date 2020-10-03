Premier League: Liverpool winger Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and self-isolating, says club
Mane's enforced isolation will also affect his international commitments after Mane was named in Senegal's squad for their upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Mauritania.
Liverpool: Liverpool's in-form Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, the club said Friday.
"Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said in a statement.
"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.
"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are—and will continue to— follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."
Thiago missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will both be absent for Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.
Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to have both players available when the Reds return to action after the international break in the Merseyside derby at Everton on 17 October.
Mane, 28, has been in fine form this season, scoring both goals in Liverpool's win over Chelsea before also netting against the Gunners.
also read
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus, but says he has 'no symptoms'
Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 on 3 October, has been placed in quarantine at home following the test carried out ahead of the team's Europa League tie against Norwegian side Bodo-Glimt.
Premier League: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy at England FA's handling of Mason Greenwood
Solskjaer said United tried to prevent the 18-year-old Greenwood from joining up with England, believing he needed some rest after his breakthrough season.
Premier League: David Moyes to call the shots for West Ham in Sunday fixture against Wolves despite self-isolation
Assistant coach Irvine took charge of the League Cup tie against Hull and secured a 5-1 win but Moyes will be the man making the decisions this weekend.