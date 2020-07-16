Premier League: Liverpool to be presented with winner's trophy on iconic Kop stand after Chelsea game
Liverpool players have been involved in the planning of the ceremony, with club great Kenny Dalglish — the last manager to lead Liverpool to a league title — among the trophy presentation party.
London: Liverpool’s players will be presented with the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the iconic Kop stand at Anfield after the team’s match against Chelsea next week.
The league is describing it as a “unique” ceremony that has been designed because fans won’t be able to celebrate the moment with the team, as matches are being held in empty stadiums during the pandemic.
Jordan Henderson will be the first Liverpool player to lift a league championship trophy in 30 years, and for the first time since the Premier League era began in 1992.
The specially erected podium will be surrounded by fan banners in the Kop at the 22 July match.
The match against Chelsea will be shown on free-to-air TV in Britain, and Liverpool and the Premier League are urging fans to stay at home to watch it rather than congregate at Anfield.
