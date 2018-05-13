You are here:
Premier League: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah announced as tournament's Player of the Year

Sports AFP May 13, 2018 18:47:57 IST

London: Mohamed Salah has scooped up yet another award after his fabulous first season with Liverpool as the Egypt star was named the Premier League's Player of the Year on Sunday.

Salah had already won the PFA Player of the Year voted for by his fellow players, as well as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award and Liverpool's own Player of the Year prize.

File image of Mohamed Salah. AP

The 25-year-old's deluge of individual honours come at the end of a season in which he has scored 31 goals in 37 league matches following his move from Roma last year.

Salah will break the Premier League record of 31 goals in a 38-game season if he scores against Brighton on Sunday.

He has scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Liverpool this term.

"They say I didn't have success here the first time," Salah said.

"So it was always in my mind to have success here in the Premier League. I am very happy. I am very proud to win it.


