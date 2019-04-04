Premier League: Liverpool paid more agent fees than Manchester City and United combined at £43.7 million

London: The 20 Premier League clubs splashed out a combined record £260 million ($341.3 million) to agents last year, according to figures released on Thursday by the Football Association.

Title-challenging Liverpool topped the table with £43.7 million going to agents for the 12 months ending 31 January — more than Manchester City and Manchester United combined.

Liverpool invested in new players before the start of the current season, spending about £177 million on the likes of Roma keeper Alisson, Naby Keita from Leipzig, Fabinho from Monaco and Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City.

Chelsea were the second-highest spenders on agents fees with £26.8 million paid out, followed by Manchester City's £24 million. Cardiff's £2.8 million was the lowest of the 20 clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur spent £11 million on intermediaries despite making no signings in the last two transfer windows.

Second-tier (Championship) clubs spent a combined £50 million on agents fees.

The Premier League's 20 shareholders are set to discuss new ways to reduce agents fees at a meeting on Friday — possibly ending the system whereby agents are paid by both the buying club and the player.

World governing body FIFA said last September it was considering proposals to reform the transfer system and restrict loans and agents' fees.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.