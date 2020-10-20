Premier League: Liverpool must stay in trophy hunt for injured Virgil van Dijk, says Jordan Henderson
Liverpool face their first challenge without Van Dijk in Wednesday's Champions League group match away at Dutch side Ajax.
London: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the loss of Virgil van Dijk is a "big blow" but he wants the Premier League champions to use his absence as an added incentive to stay in the trophy hunt.
Defensive talisman Van Dijk requires surgery after suffering knee ligament damage during Saturday’s Merseyside derby with Everton.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to put a timescale on the Dutchman's return but admits he faces a lengthy absence after being clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 draw.
Henderson is confident Liverpool can cope in Van Dijk's absence, even though he has been a pivotal player since he joined the club in 2018.
"It's a tough one. It's a big blow for us," Henderson told the club website. "For him personally, obviously. But for us as a team, a massive blow.
"I'm just gutted for him. It's a difficult moment, but that's when you need to be there for each other."
The skipper said it was up to the team to "win as many games as we can for him".
"That's down to us as players to make sure that when he is back and he is fit that we're still fighting to be successful and fighting for trophies," said Henderson.
"You've got to use times like this to be stronger and to be even more together than we already are. And use it as a positive in some way."
Liverpool face their first challenge without Van Dijk in Wednesday's Champions League group match away at Dutch side Ajax.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Clubs unanimously reject Liverpool and Manchester United-backed ‘Project Big Picture’
The plan — known as Project Big Picture — was criticised by the government and Premier League leadership ahead of Wednesday's video call between clubs.
Premier League: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin credits Carlo Ancelotti's influence as key factor behind England call-up
Calvert-Lewin has scored nine goals already this season, including two hat-tricks, as the Toffees have soared to the top of the Premier League table and progressed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp defends parties involved in "Project Big Picture proposals," says intention was to help English Football
The "Project Big Picture proposals", backed by Liverpool owner John Henry and Manchester United, were rejected this week by Premier League clubs, with fears the 'big six' would hold too much power under the plan.