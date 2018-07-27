You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Liverpool must ease scoring burden on Mohamed Salah, says club's midfielder James Milner

Sports Reuters Jul 27, 2018 15:04:02 IST

Michigan: Mohamed Salah is capable of delivering another season chock full of goals at Liverpool but his supporting cast must pick up the slack to ease the burden on the Egyptian forward, midfielder James Milner has said.

File image of Mohamed Salah. AP

File image of Mohamed Salah. AP

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 games for Liverpool as they reached the Champions League final and finished fourth in the Premier League.

“He is more than capable of doing that. There is pressure when you have had one good year to deliver again but he is a top player ... He’s going to keep on improving,” Milner told reporters.

“We need to keep improving as a side with him as well, and make sure that all the pressure is not on his shoulders to deliver goals and get us out of tough situations. “

Apart from the departed Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were the only other Liverpool players to surpass the 10-goal mark last season with 27 and 20 goals.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 15:04 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores