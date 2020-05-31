You are here:
Premier League: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says having squad back together is 'massive, massive lift'

Sports Reuters May 31, 2020 22:48:55 IST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says having the squad back together is a “massive, massive lift” as his team prepares to wrap up a first league title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are on course for a first Premier League title in 30 years. AP

English football has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic but "Project Restart" is well underway and the Premier League is set to resume on 17 June.

Liverpool has a massive 25-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool stepped up preparations by resuming contact training in recent days, with Klopp looking to hit the ground running in the postponed Merseyside derby.

“We don’t have to be match-fit now,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “We try it with increasing intensity, day by day, but we have to be fit on the 19th or 20th, whichever day they will give us against Everton, I think. That’s the moment when we want to be at 100%."

Klopp noted the length of the break was unprecedented.

“We never had nine weeks without football training in our lives - since we played football, pretty much," Klopp said.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 22:48:55 IST



