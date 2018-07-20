Premier League: Liverpool have depth and talent to challenge champions Manchester City for title, says Fabinho

New Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says the club have the depth and talent to challenge champions Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool’s 84 league goals was bettered only by City last season but defensive inconsistency cost them dear as they finished fourth in the league and were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

In addition to Brazilian Fabinho, manager Jurgen Klopp has also added fellow midfielder Naby Keita, forward Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson Becker to the squad.

“We have a very good team and we will be able to fight for the title ... I understand we have excellent players. We have an excellent manager and a very good group,” Fabinho was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“I understand City are the champions and produced excellent football last season, but we will do our best to get the title from them and make everyone here happy.”

Fabinho, who joined Liverpool on a long-term contract from AS Monaco in May, said he liked the club’s style of play and hoped they would continue it for the upcoming season.

“When I became aware of Liverpool’s interest I was very excited. I tried to focus on the end of the season with Monaco, but when you are aware a club of Liverpool’s dimension is interested in your services, obviously it touches you,” he said.

“I tried to play my best for my team, trying to come second in the French league, but obviously you think about it.”

“I watched and followed Liverpool last season because the way they played was very exciting – their quick transitions, the counter-attacking, the way they played from the defence to the opposition net ... We have to carry on that way this season.”