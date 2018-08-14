You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Liverpool hand over footage of Mohamed Salah using mobile phone while driving to Merseyside Police

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 14, 2018 14:33:53 IST

London: Egyptian star Mohamed Salah could be in trouble with police after his club Liverpool passed a video apparently showing him using his mobile phone while driving.

File image of Mohamed Salah. Reuters

File image of Mohamed Salah. Reuters

A spokesman for last season's Champions League finalists said they passed the video, which had circulated on social media, on to police after talking with Salah.

"The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture," said the spokesman cited on the BBC.

"We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally. Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter," the spokesman added.

Merseyside Police tweeted they had received the footage. "We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving. This has been passed to the relevant department. Thanks for letting us know," they tweeted on their official account.

Salah, who had a remarkable first season with Liverpool scoring 44 goals in all competitions and opened his account for this campaign with a goal in their opening 4-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday, could if found guilty of using his mobile face a fine of up to £1000 ($1300) and points on his licence.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 14:33 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores